Thursday evening snow update: Princeton area road closures and event cancellations (updated at 6 p.m.)

The winter storm Thursday caused numerous accidents, stranded vehicles, jackknifed tractor trailers, disabled buses, and delays of up to a few hours for commuters. School buses were also unable to reach students or were delayed dropping students off because of road closures and poor conditions. In some school districts, some students still were not home as of 6 p.m. because of delayed buses.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. A mix of snow and sleet caused the hazardous driving conditions. Some areas have received more than five inches of snow. Police are asking people to limit travel. If you must drive, use caution and leave extra time for travel.

In Princeton, the following roads are closed: Mount Lucas Road is closed between Herrontown Road and Ewing. Route 206 south is closed between Birch Avenue and Paul Robeson Place because drivers are unable to get up the hill. Avoid Route 206 between Ewing Street and Herrontown Road due to icy road conditions and disabled tractor trailers.

Police said vehicles on roads with hills are struggling to make it up hills and stay on roads. The following roads are difficult for travel: Rosedale Road, Mount Lucas Road, Cherry Hill Road, Route 27 near the Kingston border, Bunn Drive, Jefferson Road and Washington Road.

Cold Soil Road in Lawrenceville across from the Mercer Meadows park is closed, and Blackwell Road from Cold Soil to Federal City Road is also blocked.

In Franklin Township, South Middlebush Road is closed.

In South Brunswick, Beekman Road, Major Road, Ridge Road in Kingston, and Promenade Boulevard are closed. Crashes have occurred on Route 1, Route 130 and Route 27, police said. As of 6 p.m., police in South Brunswick said there were 64 reported crashes and disabled vehicles in the town. Several people were injured but none of the injuries are life threatening, police said. Route 130 at Deans Rhode Hall Road is closed in South Brunswick.

Expect delays for the evening commute.

Students at Johnson Park Elementary were unable to get home because school buses could not get through on Rosedale Road. The students were sheltering in place with their teachers at the school and expecting “significant delay,” according to the email sent to parents.

Cancellations

All evening classes at Mercer County Community College are canceled.

Naomi Klein’s talk at the Princeton University Art Museum has been postponed.

The Princeton Recreation Committee meeting has been cancelled for Thursday night.

In Princeton, South Brunswick, and West Windsor, all after-school activities were canceled.

We will update this post as more information becomes available. If you have an afternoon, evening, or Friday event cancellation, email editor@planetprinceton.com or tag @planetprinceton on Twitter.

