Planet Princeton
Weather

Thursday evening snow update: Princeton area road closures and event cancellations (updated at 6 p.m.)

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

The winter storm Thursday caused numerous accidents, stranded vehicles, jackknifed tractor trailers, disabled buses, and delays of up to a few hours for commuters. School buses were also unable to reach students or were delayed dropping students off because of road closures and poor conditions. In some school districts, some students still were not home as of 6 p.m. because of delayed buses.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. A mix of snow and sleet caused the hazardous driving conditions. Some areas have received more than five inches of snow. Police are asking people to limit travel. If you must drive, use caution and leave extra time for travel.

In Princeton, the following roads are closed: Mount Lucas Road is closed between Herrontown Road and Ewing. Route 206 south is closed between Birch Avenue and Paul Robeson Place because drivers are unable to get up the hill. Avoid Route 206 between Ewing Street and Herrontown Road due to icy road conditions and disabled tractor trailers.

Police said vehicles on roads with hills are struggling to make it up hills and stay on roads. The following roads are difficult for travel: Rosedale Road, Mount Lucas Road, Cherry Hill Road, Route 27 near the Kingston border, Bunn Drive, Jefferson Road and Washington Road.

Cold Soil Road in Lawrenceville across from the Mercer Meadows park is closed, and Blackwell Road from Cold Soil to Federal City Road is also blocked.

In Franklin Township, South Middlebush Road is closed.

In South Brunswick, Beekman Road, Major Road, Ridge Road in Kingston, and Promenade Boulevard are closed. Crashes have occurred on Route 1, Route 130 and Route 27, police said. As of 6 p.m., police in South Brunswick said there were 64 reported crashes and disabled vehicles in the town. Several people were injured but none of the injuries are life threatening, police said. Route 130 at Deans Rhode Hall Road is closed in South Brunswick.

Expect delays for the evening commute.

Students at Johnson Park Elementary were unable to get home because school buses could not get through on Rosedale Road. The students were sheltering in place with their teachers at the school and expecting “significant delay,” according to the email sent to parents.

Cancellations

All evening classes at Mercer County Community College are canceled.

Naomi Klein’s talk at the Princeton University Art Museum has been postponed.

The Princeton Recreation Committee meeting has been cancelled for Thursday night.

In Princeton, South Brunswick, and West Windsor, all after-school activities were canceled.

We will update this post as more information becomes available. If you have an afternoon, evening, or Friday event cancellation, email editor@planetprinceton.com or tag @planetprinceton on Twitter. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Thu 15

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 15

Blue Pomegranate Art and Music Series

November 15 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 16

Job Seekers Group

November 16 @ 9:45 am - 10:45 am
Fri 16

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

November 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 16

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 16 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Fri 16

Friday Feature Films at the Princeton Public Library

November 16 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 16

Annie Jr. at Stuart Country Day School

November 16 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 16

Teahouse by Lao She, presented by Princeton Chinese Theatre

November 16 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 16

Folk Music – James Keelaghan

November 16 @ 8:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Sat 17

Princeton Academy DASH 5K Race

November 17 @ 8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Sat 17

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 17 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 17

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 17 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Thu 15

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 15

Blue Pomegranate Art and Music Series

November 15 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 16

Job Seekers Group

November 16 @ 9:45 am - 10:45 am
Fri 16

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

November 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 16

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 16 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
%d bloggers like this: