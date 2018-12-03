Neighborhood meetings about Princeton Theological Seminary redevelopment set for Dec. 8 and Dec. 10

Two neighborhood forums will be held at Princeton Theological Seminary this month regarding the redevelopment of a portion of the school’s campus.

Residents can learn more about the seminary’s plans, discuss issues, and ask questions about the future of the properties in the redevelopment zone at the meetings.

The first meeting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. A walking tour will follow, weather permitting. A second meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 10, from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Erdman Center at 20 Library Place.

In October, the Princeton Council voted to approve the seminary’s Tennent campus as an area in need of redevelopment. The designation covers properties owned by the seminary on Stockton Street, Library Place, Edgehill Street, and Hibben Road. Officials said that declaring the area a zone in need of redevelopment enables the town to have more input in the planning process.

