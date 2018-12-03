Planet Princeton
Planning and Development

Neighborhood meetings about Princeton Theological Seminary redevelopment set for Dec. 8 and Dec. 10

4 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Two neighborhood forums will be held at Princeton Theological Seminary this month regarding the redevelopment of a portion of the school’s campus.

Residents can learn more about the seminary’s plans, discuss issues, and ask questions about the future of the properties in the redevelopment zone at the meetings.

The first meeting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. A walking tour will follow, weather permitting.  A second meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 10, from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Erdman Center at 20 Library Place.

In October, the Princeton Council voted to approve the seminary’s Tennent campus as an area in need of redevelopment. The designation covers properties owned by the seminary on Stockton Street, Library Place, Edgehill Street, and Hibben Road. Officials said that declaring the area a zone in need of redevelopment enables the town to have more input in the planning process.

 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« December 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 04

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Tue 04

Domestic, Houses & Landscapes. Selections from the work of Catherine Opie

November 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm - January 11, 2019 @ 5:30 pm
Tue 04

Festival of Trees

November 21, 2018 @ 10:00 am - January 6, 2019 @ 4:00 pm
Tue 04

Joy In The Everyday

November 29, 2018 - March 25, 2019
Tue 04

Open Classroom Visits at Stuart Country Day School

December 4 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Tue 04

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

December 4 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 04

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

December 4 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 04

Exhibition by Marc Robinson, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

December 4 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 04

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

December 4 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 04

Tuesday Night Live! A Family Advent Journey

December 4 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 05

Storytime at Barnes & Noble

December 5 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 05

Celebrate Hanukkah with The Jewish Center

December 5 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Events Calendar

« December 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6