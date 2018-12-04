A Cranbury Thanksgiving: A Fictional Trip Into Another Town’s Mindset

by Mary Clurman, Princeton resident

We are grateful to Princeton for its commitment to educating Cranbury’s children. From the bottom of our hearts — and pockets — we thank you for renewing the agreement to house our high school students.

Thirty years ago, when you had space, you took us in. Decade after decade you have renewed this gift — not only to our sons and daughters but to our realtors, who promote our low tax rates. Our tax base grows strong, even as your longtime residents depart. Your loss is our gain.

And now, overcrowded as Princeton High School is, it will expand. We are humbled that our annual $5 million a year in tuition will help control your operating budget.

In return for all your kindness we will carry on, daily busing our teens 40 minutes each way, past empty seats at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North and South, where the school tax is less but the competitive rating is by some measures higher, alas, than yours.

Bless you Princeton. We’re so glad you need us.

Like this: Like Loading...