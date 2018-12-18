What we lost with the new Princeton parking meter system

Dear Editor:

Being a merchant is difficult. Being a merchant in Princeton is extra difficult. The town council, mayor, and administrator’s office can’t possibly spend any time in town. The new parking debacle is an affront to our merchants and citizens. It’s frightening that our leadership made significant investments in parking studies, focus groups, and questionnaires, and then proceeded with the poorest implementation that I could imagine. We have a different parking system, not a state of the art parking system. Let me count the ways:

  • We lost the grace period.
  • Rates increased significantly, and now a cup of coffee is a dollar more –  30-minute meters, 27 minutes for a dollar – no grace period, so you put more money in.
  • You can’t get unused time back like you could with the old parking card.
  • There is a 35-cent courtesy charge to use the app and it doesn’t work for less that $1. 
  • We lost two parking spaces at every crosswalk.
  • We lost about 25 parking spaces to new loading zones.
  • Trucks still block a traffic lane or park in metered spots, exacerbating the loss of paid parking spaces.
  • The parking app is different than the one at the Dinky and almost everywhere else from here to Philadelphia.

Wake up, it’s not a success. It’s a failure. Talk to us please.

Lou Valente
Princeton

  • What’s more, business owners and employees have lost a significant number of affordable 10 hour spots.

  • I absolutely agree on every point, Lou, but from a consumer perspective. Additionally the meters no longer take anything less than a quarter…so the 30second UPS drop-off now has to cost at least 25cents. And if you’re out of quarters then that drop off costs at least $1.70 with the app! Not to mention it’s like big brother watching…with the loss of the grace period comes an immediate police officer, because the app informs them your meter is up. So when the store takes 2 minutes longer than you expected, your slapped with a notice. The meters are a turn-off to going downtown, and for locals, that’s an awful shame.

  • I always thought Mayor Lempert was a good egg. But it’s obvious the new parking situation is getting someone rich… and it ain’t the folks that are parking. So this egg has gone rotten to the yolk. I stood in line at a parking kiosk on University – in the cold rain – and listened as folks tried to negotiate the instructions while those standing behind impatiently shifted their feet. This is a boondoggle of the worst kind, and will surely impact visitors and merchants alike. We – there are many with whom I’ve spoken – always thought Princeton used its parking as an income generator, not a visitor convenience… especially when the goofballs in the township golf carts show up five seconds after a meter has expired, gleefully slapping on a $40 plus dollar fine… then blocking traffic while they park side-by-side and take a break. It’s enough that Princeton is a small town with horrible traffic; now it’s parking experience has added to the bad branding. The merchants and residents should form a committee and take the traffic and parking into their own hands. Surely there’s folks among them smart enough to solve the problem.

  • This type of thing always happens with the downtown business district becasue NOT ONE member of council is a merchant. It has been way too many years without representation of the merchant’s voice on council. The downtown merchant issues concerning properly-timed garbage pick-up and parking needs – (both consumer and employee) – continue to be overlooked again and again. IT IS TIME FOR A RESIDENT-MERCHANT TO SERVE ON COUNCIL AGAIN!!!! Someone, please run!!

  • As a merchant, customer and resident of Princeton I am flabbergasted by the (imbecilic) thought process that went into these new meters.
    I recently had the misfortune of having to park on Spring street at the rate of $0.25 per 7 minutes. With ZERO grace period. So my parking for dinner that evening cost me $5.50 for 2 1/2 hours. But God forbid you under estimate your stay, the parking Police is at the ready to slam you with a $42 fine. Happy Holidays!
    As a resident of planet earth; I have been exposed to dozens of parking systems that are leagues above this mess. Is the council so inept that they felt only they could come up with the best solution? Are they so out of touch that they felt the problem causing so many empty retail spaces was that they were undercharging visitors to park? I guess when you live in the fantasy world of bike paths and a University that is sucking off the public teet tax free, you tend to have an unrealistic view of reality.

    However; I suppose that in the spirit of Christmas these meters make sense. What better way to learn to appreciate the gifts and blessings you have and to love your fellow man than to reflect on the blind greed and callous hearts of our elected officials.

    A La Plancha

  • 12/16, 2018
    Dear Ms. Lempert,
    The new parking meters are a catastrophe! Why did you inflict them on us? Not only have the fees and enforced hours become much more expensive (for explanation see Town Topics, December 12, p. 9: “the new rate structure [ . . . ] factored in the cost of the new equipment”), but also are these parking meters unusable. One cannot read the instructions on the new pay stations in the dark, and as it is getting dark now at 4:30 pm, but performances start only at 8 pm, until when one has to pay now, one is totally helpless. Looking for meters that could be fed individually, as you proudly advertise either with coins or credit cards, when I recently had tickets for the Richardson Auditorium University concert, I was confronted with every single parking meter up and down on University Place and its cross streets covered with a plastic bag saying “Parking by Permit only”. So forget about coins and credit cards, there is zero use for them.
    The Smart Card was a wonderful system and also a just one, because it reimbursed your unused money. Now the Smart Card is out, except for the Spring Street Garage until April. What purpose can the Spring Street Garage provide me, a senior citizen, if I want to go to McCarter Theatre for example? I appreciate it that you relented and will now return any credit left on our Smart Card after next April. However, if I understand correctly, 10% plus an administrative fee will be deducted. Why are we financially punished, – we did not install the new meters, you did.
    I have lived in Princeton since 1965, for more than half a century, but I will no longer patronize the downtown shops or restaurants, it is impossible now, and while I can live without the amenities that Princeton previously offered, I am sorry for the town’s businesses, for I am certainly not the only one, who is affected by that new equipment.
    Gerda Panofsky
    Battle Road

  • I don t agree with Lou. We now can pay with Credit card which is nice.
    Prices go up which is normal once in a while.
    Trucks still have to park, it is unfortunate but necessary and like before.

  • Your are right on target. Princeton seems to be very unfriendly toward merchants and businesses. In addition, it is very hard to find the inexpensive parking zones–and they seem to have eliminated a lot of them. When I called the parking authority for information and clarification, they were not very helpful. And then the full page spread they had in Town Topics about the new parking before the new meters were installed and working which stated that there would be some free parking while they installed new meters, was erroneous–there was no such free parking.

  • The new meter system is horrible, and means I will be spending less time shopping in Princeton. I can’t be expected to pay $1+ just so I can pickup some <5-minute item (like takeout, bread, etc). Not only that, but it's so much harder to find a spot with all the ones that were decommissioned. The app surcharge is crazy, and to add insult to injury, the displays on the meters are cut off…so you can't even read what they say. I'm genuinely baffled how any aspect of this was allowed to be implemented.

  • I could not agree more about what a debacle this parking situation is, as well as your assumption that no one from city council or the mayor’s office shops in town. The complete disregard for the merchants and the health of the community is appalling.

  • Lou, that’s what happens when local government becomes inbred. There’s no one to say “Wait a minute … this is stupid!” no one to question a shoddy decision-making process and no one to look over the shoulders of our elected officials to see if anything shady is going on.

    The whole “Princeton-only app” fiasco should be investigated. What imbecile thought this would be a good idea? Who greased the palms of our elected officials to get this wretched deal?

    Seriously, since a Republican can never get elected to Council, it is time for a third party in Princeton. The Black Squirrel Party? “I’m as fit as a Black Squirrel” (channelling my inner Teddy Roosevelt) might seem odd, but a far sight better than elected officials who define the word “clueless.”

