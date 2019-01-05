Fire damages house in West Windsor just off Route 1

A fire broke out at a house located just behind the gas station at the corner of Route 1 and Washington Road in West Windsor on Friday night. No one was inured as a result of the fire, police said.

Just before midnight, police received a report that there was heavy smoke near the intersection of U.S. Route 1 North and Washington Road. They arrived to find that a house located at 262 Washington Road was on fire, and that the fire was spreading quickly. West Windsor Fire and Emergency Services firefighters forced entry into the home to search for victims, but no one was found inside.

Fire companies from Princeton Junction, West Windsor, Plainsboro, and East Windsor were able to extinguish the fire. The house, which was determined to be an unoccupied dwelling, suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage, police said.

The fire remains under investigation by West Windsor Fire & Emergency Services, but the cause appears to have been accidental, police said.

