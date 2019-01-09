New U.S. Postal Service rates take effect Jan. 27

If you buy stamps over the next two and a half weeks, you can save a little bit of money. The United States Postal Service’s rate increases will take effect on Jan 27.

First-Class Mail Forever stamp prices will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents,. The one rate that will decrease is the single-piece “additional ounce” price, which will be reduced from 21 cents to 15 cents.

Shipping services price increases vary. Priority Mail Express will increase 3.9 percent and Priority Mail will increase 5.9 percent.

The price changes:

Product

Letters (1 oz.)

Letters additional ounces

Letters (metered 1 oz.)

Outbound International Letters (1 oz.)

Domestic Postcards Current

50 cents

21 cents

47 cents

$1.15

35 cents New

55 cents

15 cents

50 cents

$1.15

35 cents

The domestic Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate price changes are:

Product

Small Flat Rate Box

Medium Flat Rate Box

Large Flat Rate Box

APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box

Regular Flat Rate Envelope

Legal Flat Rate Envelope

Padded Flat Rate Envelope Current

$7.20

$13.65

$18.90

$17.40

$6.70

$7.00

$7.25 New

$7.90

$14.35

$19.95

$18.45

$7.35

$7.65

$8.00

First-class package service, which is used by businesses for fulfillment purposes, will move to zone-based pricing that is determined by distance.