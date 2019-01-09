New U.S. Postal Service rates take effect Jan. 27

If you buy stamps over the next two and a half weeks, you can save a little bit of money. The United States Postal Service’s rate increases will take effect on Jan 27.

First-Class Mail Forever stamp prices will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents,. The one rate that will decrease is the single-piece “additional ounce” price, which will be reduced from 21 cents to 15 cents.

Shipping services price increases vary. Priority Mail Express will increase 3.9 percent and Priority Mail will increase 5.9 percent.

The price changes:

Product
Letters (1 oz.)
Letters additional ounces
Letters (metered 1 oz.)
Outbound International Letters (1 oz.)
Domestic Postcards  		Current
50 cents
21 cents
47 cents
$1.15
35 cents		New
55 cents
15 cents
50 cents
$1.15
35 cents

The domestic Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate price changes are:

Product
Small Flat Rate Box
Medium Flat Rate Box
Large Flat Rate Box
APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box
Regular Flat Rate Envelope
Legal Flat Rate Envelope
Padded Flat Rate Envelope		Current
$7.20
$13.65
$18.90
$17.40
$6.70
$7.00
$7.25		New
$7.90
$14.35
$19.95
$18.45
$7.35
$7.65
$8.00

First-class package service, which is used by businesses for fulfillment purposes, will move to zone-based pricing that is determined by distance.

