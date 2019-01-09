Princeton Senior Resource Center board appoints new executive director

Drew Dyson

Drew Dyson, a Princeton native and Methodist minister, has been named the new executive director of Princeton Senior Resource Center. He will replace Susan Hoskins, who led the organization for 17 years and retired in 2018.

For the last 18 years, Dyson worked in the Methodist Church, most recently as the district superintendent for the Raritan Valley District of the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference, where he oversaw administrative leadership and program development for 63 churches across Central New Jersey.

“Drew’s considerable leadership experience, which is visionary, strategic, and compassionate, distinguishes him as the individual who will lead the Princeton Senior Resource Center forward,” Princeton Senior Resource Center Board of Trustees Chair Mike Kenny said in an announcement about the appointment. “He has the unanimous support of our board and we cannot wait for him to get started.”

Dyson grew up in Princeton, where his father was the pastor of the Princeton United Methodist Church in the 1970s. He returned to Princeton to study at Princeton Theological Seminary, earning his master’s of divinity at the seminary in 2000 and his doctorate in 2011.

“I am excited about the possibilities ahead and look forward to continuing the story of the Princeton Senior Resource Center’s work within the greater Princeton community,” he said. He credits his parents, both of whom worked with aging communities, as instilling in him an early respect for seniors.

The appointment comes after a four-month search for a new director. More than 60 people applied for the position. Dyson will begin his new position full time on March 19.

