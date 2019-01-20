Seven ways you can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Princeton area

A Celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy through art and music – Join the Arts Council of Princeton and the Paul Robeson House from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with hands-on art and history activities, music, and discussions about Dr. King’s life, teachings, and civic engagement. Free More information



West Windsor MLK Day of Service, Food and Clothing Drive – A day of service projects, speakers, music, and friends. Activities for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose a time slot at www.westwindsorarts.org. Donate goods in advance or bring them with you. Donations of the following items needed: New children’s pajamas; children’s books; children’s toothbrushes, toothpaste; shelf-stable (i.e. Parmalat) reduced fat milk (8oz.); single serving cereal bowls or boxes; tuna salad with crackers ready to go; microwavable pasta or soup bowls; peanut butter to go; grape jelly in plastic containers; single serve fruit cups; granola bars; shelf stable pudding cups. West Windsor Arts Center, 952 Alexander Rd., West Windsor. Free.

MLK Day of Service and a Community Dialogue – La Convivencia is teaming up with the First United Methodist Church of Hightstown to host the 2nd annual “MLK Day of Service and A Community Dialogue”. The MLK Day of Service is an opportunity to learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dreams and his legacy. 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church of Hightstown, 187 Stockton Street, Hightstown. Free More information

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Work Session at the Mapleton Preserve (postponed until Feb. due to cold weather) – Volunteers will be clearing small trees, brush, vines, and trash in the Mapleton Preserve. Come spend a winter afternoon outdoors, and discover the special joys of stewardship. Bring saws, clippers, loppers and rakes. Work gloves, sturdy shoes, warm clothing and hats are a must. All are welcome. Call 609-683-0483 for more information. Begins at noon. Mapleton Preserve/D&R Canal State Park Headquarters, 145 Mapleton Road, Kingston. Free More information

MLK Day Author’s Talk in Witherspoon Neighborhood – African American history in Central New Jersey will be the topic of a talk by local authors Elaine Buck and Beverly Mills at the Grit + Polish salon at 160 Witherspoon St. in Princeton. Buck and Mills will talk about their new book, “If These Stones Could Talk.” 1 p.m., Free. More information

Mr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Economic Dream – Guest speakers, music, and arts. 3 to 5 p.m., New Jersey State Museum Auditorium, 205 W. State Street, Trenton. More Information

Princeton Multi-faith Service in Honor of Martin Luther King – The Princeton Clergy Association is hosting a multi-faith service in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King at 7 p.m. The service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton at 7 p.m., 50 Cherry Hill Road, Princeton.Free. More information

Government offices and the Princeton Public Library will be closed on Monday. If you are a Princeton resident, recycling and trash will be picked up as scheduled.