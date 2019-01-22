Mercer County Wildlife Center seeks volunteers

The Mercer County Wildlife Center will be holding orientation sessions this March for new volunteers at the facility in Hopewell Township. More than 2,500 birds, mammals and reptiles were treated at the center in 2018.

Volunteer orientation sessions for 2019 are scheduled for Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 24 at the center. The sessions run from 10 a.m. until noon.  Volunteers are required to attend only one of the two sessions. No other sessions will be offered this year.

Volunteers must be able to commit to one four-hour shift per week from May through September, must be at least 18 years of age, and have a current tetanus vaccine. Volunteer duties are varied and include enclosure cleaning, diet preparation, laundry and many other behind-the-scenes tasks.

The Mercer County Wildlife Center is owned by the county and operated by the Mercer County Park Commission. The center is located on Route 29 in Hopewell Township. To register for either orientation session, or for more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Jane Rakos-Yates at jrakosyates@mercercounty.org or (609) 303-0552, ext. 103.

