The JM Group’s annual holiday meal drive raised $18,000 for the Mercer Street Friends Food Bank. Pictured (l-r): Chris Borden of Borden Perlman; Brian Peterson, Mercer Street Friends; Jess Morrison, the JM Group; Laura Estey, the Witherspoon Grill; Sherri Petonic, the JM Group; Kristina Daniels, the Blue Point Grill; Jack Morrison, the JM Group; and Steven Goldman, New Jersey Manufacturers.

