Fire destroys South Brunswick home

Krystal Knapp2 min read4 hours agoAdd comment

For the second time in a week, a fire has destroyed the home of a South Brunswick family.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, South Brunswick Police received a 911 call from a motorist reporting a house on fire on Anderson Way.  The development is located across from South Brunswick High School.

Firefighters arrived and saw a heavy fire on the top and rear of the home. High winds caused the flames to spread rapidly. No residents were home at the start of the fire, police said. The firefighters had to battle subzero wind chill temperatures and fierce winds to contain the blaze. The fire consumed most of the home and led the roof to collapse into the second floor. The second floor then collapsed into the first floor.

“No one was home at the time, the fire gained considerable headway before firefighters were even dispatched. The freezing temperatures served to make fighting the fire more challenging, causing firefighters to have to be rotated to give them a chance to warm-up in fire trucks and ambulances before re-joining the battle to extinguish the blaze,” Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith said. “It’s been a long time since we have had a structure fire like this one in temperatures that were so brutally cold. The extreme weather is challenging on firefighters and our equipment, but everyone did a great job despite the conditions.”

The South Brunswick Township Fire Safety Bureau is investigating the possible cause of the blaze.  

The family of four lost everything. The parents and their two teens are staying with relatives in the area. Community members have started a GoFund Me page to help them.  

All three South Brunswick Fire Departments — Monmouth Junction, Kendall Park, & Kingston — responded to the 2-alarm fire, as well as firefighters from Plainsboro, Jamesburg, and North Brunswick Co. #2. The Monmouth Junction, South Brunswick, Kendall Park and North Brunswick First Aid Squads responded to the scene.

Share your thoughts

Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone
#Reposting @thebentspoon with @instarepost_app -- #womensrightsarehumanrights #womansmarch #weareallinthistogether #bethechange
The March in Trenton Saturday #womensmarch

Join Our Orbit

Receive Push Notifications

Click to subscribe to notifications

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 01

Media Arts Exhibition

January 22 @ 10:00 am - February 16 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 01

Arts Council of Princeton Announces Three Award Nominations in the 2019 JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards

January 29 @ 11:00 am - February 20 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 01

Body and Object Exhibition

January 31 @ 10:00 am - February 14 @ 8:30 pm
Fri 01

Princeton Little League Registration

February 1
Fri 01

‘From a Child’s Perspective’ Fine Art Rare Nature Photography by Tasha O’Neill

February 1 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 01

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

February 1 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 01

Princeton University Student Sculpture Exhibition

February 1 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 01

Friday Fun Day Storytime at Barnes & Noble

February 1 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
%d bloggers like this: