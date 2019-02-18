Annual Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale set for March 15-19

Krystal Knapp3 min read4 hours agoAdd comment

The annual Bryn Mawy Wellesley Book Sale, one of the largest and oldest used book sales on the East Coast, will be held at Princeton Day School from March 15 to March 19. Proceeds from the sale are used to provide college scholarships to local students.

In 1931, a group of Bryn Mawr College graduates came up with the idea of raising scholarship money to help young women who couldn’t afford a college education. Selling used books seemed to be a great fit for Princeton. Volunteers called friends to ask them to donate books, and stored them in their garages until the annual sale. The sale grew over the years, but in 2000, a shortage of volunteers almost led to the end to the annual event. The Wellesley Club of Central New Jersey saved the day and offered to join forces with the Bryn Mawr group, and the name of the sale was changed to reflect the combined participation. Both alumnae groups now donate scholarship funds to their respective colleges from the proceeds of the sale.

Donations of books in good condition are being accepted at the organization’s warehouse behind 32 Vandeventer Ave. in Princeton Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon. The last day to donate books before the sale is Feb. 27. Donations will not be accepted Feb. 28 through April 2 while volunteers set up and run the sale. For a list of acceptable items to donate and more information about the sale, visit the Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale website.

Book Sale Schedule

Friday, March 15 – Preview day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $25 per person

Saturday, March 16 – Regular day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 – Regular day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, March 18 – Half price day (some exceptions apply). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 – $10 a box day (collector’s corner closed). 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets for preview day are $25 and are available online. On the last day of the sale, you can buy as many books as you’d like for just $10 a carton or $5 a bag.

Princeton Day School is located at 650 Great Road. For more information about the sale and directions, visit the book sale website.

The annual sale will be held March 15-19 at Princeton Day School, 650 Great Road, Princeton, NJ. Opening Day tickets are now available on the Opening Day page under the Annual Sale tab.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 18

Recycling Day for Princeton residents

February 18
Mon 18

President’s Day-Municipal Offices Closed

February 18
Tue 19

Princeton Little League Registration

February 19
Tue 19

VAULTS BEDS GARDENS: Public Hedonics and Alternative Publicness

February 19 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 19

Tax Help: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide (by appointment only)

February 19 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 19

JCC Abrams Camp Open House

February 19 @ 12:00 pm
Tue 19

Princeton Board of Health Monthly Public Meeting

February 19 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 19

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

February 19 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: