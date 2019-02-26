SAVE pets of the week: Meet Jacob and Beatrice

Heather Achenbach

Jacob the cat came to SAVE after his previous owners got a divorce and neither could keep him. He is a big, handsome boy.  He is affectionately known at SAVE as Jake.   He is very chatty and loves attention from humans and he’s great with kids. He does not seem to get along with other cats while at SAVE, but that could be the result of the multi-cat environment.  He could possibly adjust to a home with another calm cat. Jacob is about 10 years old, which makes him eligible for a senior for seniors program – we’ll waive his adoption fee for seniors 64 and older. Please stop by to meet this sweet and affectionate boy. SAVE is filled with cats!  For the month of February, we are offering ½ price adoption fees for all kitty adoptions.

Meet Beatrice the dog (or Bea, as we like to call her at SAVE). This cutie has an interesting look for sure, but we are completely over the moon in love with this joyful pittie. Beatrice is part of our outreach program, and was brought into SAVE by way of Associated Humane Society in Newark from our most recent visit in January. Bea was found as a stray, but it hasn’t stopped her from falling in love with each person she meets. She would do best as the only dog in the home, as she doesn’t seem to want to share her attention with other dogs, though she will happily tolerate passing by them while enjoying a walk with her person. We can’t wait to see which lucky family decides to make Beatrice a permanent part of their lives, and give her the forever home she truly deserves.

Please call  (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE to meet Beatrice, Jacob, and our other adoptable dogs and cats.  Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two.  The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place. SAVE is located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman. The shelter is open Sunday and Monday from noon to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

