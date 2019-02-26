Princeton University basketball player’s municipal court date rescheduled for March 4

Devin Cannady,

A star Princeton University men’s basketball player who allegedly punched a campus police officer in the Wawa last month is scheduled to appear in municipal court on March 4 at 1 p.m..

Devin Cannady, Princeton’s leading scorer who ranks fifth on the university’s all-time scoring list, was arrested after a confrontation with customers and police at the Wawa just after 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 18. The 6’2″, 182-pound point guard from Indiana allegedly pushed customers and threatened others, later began cursing at university officers, and then allegedly swung a punch at one of the campus patrolmen, who ducked out of the way.

Cannady was suspended for three games for violating team rules, but then was allowed to return to play against Yale on Feb. 8. University officials conducted an investigation, and the athletics department determined that he served the appropriate suspension. He also missed two games last weekend.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office downgraded the charges against him from aggravated assault to a disorderly persons offense, and referred the case to the Princeton Municipal Court. He is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and being under the influence without a prescription.

He was scheduled to appear in court this week, but his lawyer requested an adjournment, saying he needed more time to review documents that were sent to him the previous day by the municipal prosecutor. He is being represented by Princeton lawyer Kim Otis. Princeton Municipal Court Judge John McCarthy, a 1969 graduate of the university, is the judge in the case.

Cannady has scored 1,515 points during his Princeton basketball career, averaging 14.6 points a game. As of Tuesday, the Tigers have a 15-8 record. The Tigers are tied for second place in the Ivy League Conference. Both Princeton and Harvard are just one game behind Yale University.

