Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.

Mercer County purchases devices to detect credit card skimmers

Krystal Knapp1 min read16 hours agoAdd comment
Inspectors demonstrate the BlueSleuth at a gas pump.

Mercer County has purchased half a dozen devices that will help investigators find credit card skimmers that steal customer information at gas pumps and other payment machines.

The BlueSleuth locator tool scans an area for all nearby Bluetooth devices. Based on signal strength, the technology can zero in on a suspicious device such as a credit card skimmer hidden inside a gas pump. The skimmer installed by a thief records and stores the credit card data, and the thief can return to capture the stolen credit card numbers over Bluetooth without ever touching the pump again.

The county purchased the BlueSleuth devices from Berkeley Varitronics Systems of Metuchen for $995 each.

Inspectors with the Mercer County Division of Consumer Affairs will be able to use the devices when they are making routine gas station inspections.

If a card skimmer is detected by inspectors, the matter will be referred to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a single compromised gas pump can capture data from 30 to 100 credit cards per day.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 29

Trenton Film Festival

March 28 @ 6:00 pm - March 31 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 29

Dine Out to Stamp Out Hunger

March 29
Fri 29

Gifts from the Sea – exhibit of photographs and poetry

March 29 @ 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fri 29

Friday Fun Day Storytime at Barnes & Noble

March 29 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Fri 29

Card Making Workshop

March 29 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Fri 29

Fund for Irish Studies: Irish Emigrant Girls in New York

March 29 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 29

ArtJam 2019 Opening Reception

March 29 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 29

Kabbalat Shabbat Katan

March 29 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: