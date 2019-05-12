SAVE pets of the week: Meet Lovey the dog and Felicity the cat

SAVE pet rescues of the week Lovey and Felicity both need new homes.

Lovey the dog and Felicity the cat are are available for adoption at the SAVE animal shelter in Skillman, just a 15-minute drive from downtown Princeton.

Lovey is a 4 month old boxer mix puppy. She is a typical puppy – filled with energy, silliness, and love. Lovey will likely grow to a medium-large size. She will require training and patience – the love and loyalty she will give in return will be two-fold. Better than all your birthdays put together – a complete package of such cuteness that your insides turn to mush.

Felicity is just shy of one year old. She has beautiful bold tabby stripes and bright green eyes. A stunning, petite girl who especially loves chin scratches! She is still a kitten at heart and sees the world through eyes filled with wonder. Each day is a new adventure.

Both Lovey and Felicity are ready and waiting for a home to call their own. They have so much love to give – come to SAVE and grant their wish. Please call (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE at 1010 Conty Rd 601 to meet Lovey, Felicity, and our other adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two. The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place.

