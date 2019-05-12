SAVE pets of the week: Meet Lovey the dog and Felicity the cat

Lovey the dog and Felicity the cat are are available for adoption at the SAVE animal shelter in Skillman, just a 15-minute drive from downtown Princeton.
Lovey is a 4 month old boxer mix puppy. She is a typical puppy – filled with energy, silliness, and love. Lovey will likely grow to a medium-large size. She will require training and patience – the love and loyalty she will give in return will be two-fold. Better than all your birthdays put together – a complete package of such cuteness that your insides turn to mush.
Felicity is just shy of one year old. She has beautiful bold tabby stripes and bright green eyes. A stunning, petite girl who especially loves chin scratches! She is still a kitten at heart and sees the world through eyes filled with wonder. Each day is a new adventure.
Both Lovey and Felicity are ready and waiting for a home to call their own. They have so much love to give – come to SAVE and grant their wish. Please call (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE at 1010 Conty Rd 601 to meet Lovey, Felicity, and our other adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two. The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place.
