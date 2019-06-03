Route 206 southbound in Princeton will be closed overnight three nights for emergency utility work

The southbound lane of Route 206 in Princeton between between Bayard Lane and Library Place will be closed overnight for three nights this week for emergency utility work, beginning at 11 p.m. Monday night, June 3. Alternating traffic will be in place between Bayard Lane and Library Place, New Jersey Department of Transportation officials said.

Beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, June 3 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Route 206 southbound will be closed in front of the Morven Museum between Bayard Lane and Library Place to allow PSE&G to begin emergency repairs to two transformers. A single lane with alternating traffic will be maintained using the northbound lane with flaggers and NJ State Police directing traffic.

On Tuesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 6, Route 206 southbound will be closed with alternating traffic from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning to replace the faulty equipment and complete the repairs.

