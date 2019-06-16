SAVE pet rescues of the week: Meet Mack and Felicity

Mack

Meet Mack! He’s the cutest puggle you ever did see. That’s a pug mixed with a beagle. He is three years old and weighs just shy of 20 pounds. Mack is a super sweet boy who traveled all the way from Tennessee to find his forever home in the Garden State. At SAVE, he’s been going on pack walks with other dogs. He’s a social guy who would do well in a home with another dog or two.

Felicity is just shy of one year old. She has beautiful bold tabby stripes and bright green eyes. A stunning, petite girl who especially loves chin scratches, she is still a kitten at heart and sees the world through eyes filled with wonder. Each day is a new adventure.

Felicity

Both Lovey and Felicity are ready and waiting for a home to call their own. They have so much love to give – come to SAVE and grant their wish. Please call (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman to meet Lovey, Felicity, and our other adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two. The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place.

