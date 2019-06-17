New assistant principal selected for Princeton High School

Rashone Johnson

Rashone Johnson has been appointed by the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education as an assistant principal at Princeton High School. He will be one of three assistant principals at the school.

A graduate of The College of New Jersey and a teacher and coach in the district for more than 20 years, he was chosen from more than 200 candidates, officials said. He has served in the past as an interim assistant principal at the high school and was named the 2018 Track Coach of the Year by nj.com.

“Rashone has developed positive relationships with literally thousands of students, and he has fostered deep connections with his colleagues and within our community,” said Superintendent of Schools Steve Cochrane. “Accomplished and caring, Rashone brings a sense of mission to his work with students, families, staff and community members. He is excited to begin his new role and contribute in new ways to a vision for our schools that is grounded in a sense of joy for all students and staff.”

Johnson will begin his new role at the high school on July 1. Jessica Baxter, the new principal at the high school, said he is a welcome addition to her administrative team. “He brings many strengths to the table, most apparent is his care and advocacy for our students. He knows our school, staff, students and families well and will continue to work hard to make Princeton High School even better than it already is,” she said.