Flash flood warning issued for Princeton region

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, for north central Mercer County, southern Somerset County and central Middlesex County.

Just before 2 p.m., doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warning area. Up to an inch of rain has already fallen in some areas. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in the areas where the rain is heaviest, according to the National Weather Service.

Princeton, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, Hopewell, Rocky Hill, Skillman, Kingston, Plainsboro, and Kendall Park could experience flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warning area, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain. Do not drive through a flooded roadway. Instead turn around.