Thank you for making the Sourland Mountain Festival a success

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Hillsborough Golf & County Club, musicians, partners, vendors, sponsors, guests, and Hillsborough Township, police and EMS for their help with this year’s very successful Sourland Mountain Festival. The event attracted more attendees than ever before (2,500) and a good time was had by all! I would like to extend a special thank you to festival chair Suzanne Parsons, the Sourland Mountain Festival committee, Sourland Conservancy’s board and staff and all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly to create a truly wonderful celebration of the Mountain. The Conservancy has posted photographs from the event on Facebook and Instagram. Proceeds from the Sourland Mountain Festival will support stewardship, education and advocacy efforts to protect the Sourland Mountain.

I hope the members of the community will join our free guided hikes, bicycle rally, plantings, stewardshops, Train Station Series Seminars, and more. For information about the Sourland region and our upcoming events, please visit our website www.sourland.org.

Yours truly,



Caroline Katmann

Executive Director