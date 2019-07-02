Thank you for making the Sourland Mountain Festival a success

Krystal Knapp1 min read22 hours agoAdd comment

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Hillsborough Golf & County Club, musicians, partners, vendors, sponsors, guests, and Hillsborough Township, police and EMS for their help with this year’s very successful Sourland Mountain Festival. The event attracted more attendees than ever before (2,500) and a good time was had by all! I would like to extend a special thank you to festival chair Suzanne Parsons, the Sourland Mountain Festival committee, Sourland Conservancy’s board and staff and all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly to create a truly wonderful celebration of the Mountain. The Conservancy has posted photographs from the event on Facebook and Instagram. Proceeds from the Sourland Mountain Festival will support stewardship, education and advocacy efforts to protect the Sourland Mountain. 

I hope the members of the community will join our free guided hikes, bicycle rally, plantings, stewardshops, Train Station Series Seminars, and more. For information about the Sourland region and our upcoming events, please visit our website www.sourland.org.

Yours truly,

Caroline Katmann
Executive Director

Please share your thoughts on this story.

A mourning dove greets us when we leave our #princeton office each morning. Second nest of the summer for her.
It’s a beautiful day to enjoy Dohm Alley in #Princeton
Photos from the first ever #Princeton #Pride #Parade
Art All Night Trenton is in full swing! Stop by the Roebling Wire Works and check out the art, food, music and more. We will be blogging tonight and tomorrow on Planet Trenton.org. #art #rebuildaan
Chess anyone? #Lawrence #Saturdays #chess #kidsgames
Thought for the day
Seen in Hopewell today. Felt lettering. #hopewell #pillow #crafts
Princeton University Professor Alain Kornhauser shows some love to Olli, the automated driverless shuttle, at the Smart Driving Car conference today. #princeton #automatedvehicles #mobility
Students prepare for a rally to protest the Title IX sexual assault hearing process at Princeton University. #princeton #princetonuniversity #sexualassault #titleix
The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell

Join Our Orbit

%d bloggers like this: