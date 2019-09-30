Man tried to lure two teens into a truck in downtown Princeton

1 min read
A Princeton resident reported that on two separate occasions, a man in a truck asked her two teenage daughters what their names were and offered them rides home in his truck.

The mother of the two 16-year-old girls reported that on Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m., the man stopped one of the daughters and asked her for her name, then offered her a ride. On Sept. 27, the man stopped the other daughter at about 5 p.m., asked her for her name and offered her a ride. Both incidents occurred on the 300 block of Witherspoon Street.

The girls, both native Spanish speakers, identified the stranger as a Hispanic male, age 35 to 40, with short black hair, a black moustache, and a dark complexion. They said he had a slightly heavy build. The girls also described his Spanish accent as Mexican. The man was driving a black, newer model, extended-cab pick-up truck. The make and model of the truck are not known.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

