Man tried to lure two teens into a truck in downtown Princeton

A Princeton resident reported that on two separate occasions, a man in a truck asked her two teenage daughters what their names were and offered them rides home in his truck.

The mother of the two 16-year-old girls reported that on Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m., the man stopped one of the daughters and asked her for her name, then offered her a ride. On Sept. 27, the man stopped the other daughter at about 5 p.m., asked her for her name and offered her a ride. Both incidents occurred on the 300 block of Witherspoon Street.

The girls, both native Spanish speakers, identified the stranger as a Hispanic male, age 35 to 40, with short black hair, a black moustache, and a dark complexion. They said he had a slightly heavy build. The girls also described his Spanish accent as Mexican. The man was driving a black, newer model, extended-cab pick-up truck. The make and model of the truck are not known.

