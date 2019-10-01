Police seek public’s help locating two missing Montgomery teens

Kassas

Laub

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of two 15-year-olds who were reported missing by their families on Tuesday morning, Oct. 1. Chloe Kassas and Arthur Laub were last seen by family members in each of their homes on Sept. 30 at about 10 p.m., police said.

It is believed that the teens are traveling together. Their last known location was the Princeton Junction Train Station, where they were seen during the early morning hours on Tuesday, police said.

Chloe Kassas is about 5’ 4’’, 120 lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair, and an olive complexion. Arthur Laub is described as about 5’ 6’’, 105 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of these missing teens should contact the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222, your local police department or use the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and crime stopper tips will be kept confidential.