Photo of the Day: Red Fox hangs out at the Dinky Station by Paul Bell

Reader Paul Bell captured photos of a large red fox hanging out in the parking lot at the Dinky Station on Alexander Street on Tuesday. The fox, believed to be the same red fox seen frequently on the Princeton University campus lately, didn’t appear to be very afraid of people.
There was a fox acting quite at home lounging in a parking lot behind the University E-Quad building on Olden St on Wednesday evening
We have video of her taking deceased squirrels to a better place.
Around McCarter Theater we call her Scrappy and she is our mascot.