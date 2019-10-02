Photo of the Day: Red Fox hangs out at the Dinky Station by Paul Bell

1 min read
3

Reader Paul Bell captured photos of a large red fox hanging out in the parking lot at the Dinky Station on Alexander Street on Tuesday. The fox, believed to be the same red fox seen frequently on the Princeton University campus lately, didn’t appear to be very afraid of people.

Community Contributor

Submit your photos, news, blog post, news tip, document, request for coverage or letter to the editor to editor @ planetprinceton.com. Please include your contact information. Letters should be between 200 and 750 words. Add events to our community calendar by following the "add event" link on our navigation menu. Thank you for reading and contributing to Planet Princeton.

3 Comments

  1. There was a fox acting quite at home lounging in a parking lot behind the University E-Quad building on Olden St on Wednesday evening

Please share your thoughts on this story.

%d bloggers like this: