Lawrence High School football game marred by racial slurs (updated)

Some students allegedly targeted younger black students at a Lawrence High School home football game on Friday night, calling students the n-word, taunting them, and screaming that they hate black people, according to students and parents.

One student allegedly pulled his penis out and urinated on an eighth-grade girl who is black, according to a parent and statements made to the police.

There are conflicting reports about whether the students who targeted the black students were upperclassmen at Lawrence High, or were students from other high schools. Lawrence was playing Steinert High School in Hamilton.

The Lawrence Township Police Department issued a statement to the press about the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Residents criticized town leaders on social media on Saturday for not making public statements condemning the incident or providing information about what happened more swiftly.

Police are actively investigating the bias incident.

“It is alleged that racially derogatory names were being used and that someone urinated on one of the victims while using this language,” reads the police statement, which did not identify the race of the victims or detail the slurs involved.

“As a police department, we take these incidents very seriously and we will continue to investigate until all of the facts are uncovered,” reads the statement. “This type of behavior will not be condoned in our community. “

Police are encouraging anyone who was at the game or who may have information about what occurred to call Lt. Joseph Lech or Detective Daniel Gladney at (609)896-1111.

Police said more information will be made public as it becomes available.