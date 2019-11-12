Mercer County Clerk certifies Princeton School Board election after provisional ballot count

A count of provisional ballots in the race for the Princeton Board of Education did not change the outcome of the election results, which were certified by the Mercer County Clerk on Tuesday.

Incumbent school board member Deb Bronfeld increased her lead over Gregory Stankiewicz, the school board vice president, after provisional ballots were counted.

Bronfelt received 2,906 votes, including provisional and mail-in ballots. Stankiewicz received 2,777 votes.

School board election winners Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal also increased their leads, with Cantor receiving a total of 3,263 votes and Kendal receiving 3,064 votes.

School board members serve three-year terms on the board. Three Princeton school board members are elected for the three-year terms each year. The board has nine Princeton members and one representative from Cranbury.