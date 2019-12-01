Winter storm warning for Princeton region begins Monday morning

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a winter storm warning for Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, and Bucks counties from 6 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for four to six inches of snow, but more is possible in some areas. Middlesex County is expected to receive two to four inches of snow.

Travel is expected to be difficult, and road conditions will be hazardous during the morning and evening commutes. Rain will mix with snow or sleet Sunday night and early Monday and will change over to all snow around daybreak on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, a live power line was down in West Windsor on Washington Road near the tennis center, causing power outages in some portions of Penns Neck. Police have been advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

We will post more details, along with school closures and cancelations, as they become available. Send your closing notices, cancelations and questions to editor@planetprinceton.com or text 609-375-8920.