Thanks for supporting OptOutside

To the Planet Princeton editor:

On behalf of Friends of Princeton Open Space, I would like to thank the 100-plus members of the community who attended our OptOutside event on Friday, November 29 at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve. We were fortunate to have gorgeous weather; a great performance by the Andrew Yan Quintet, a jazz group comprised of Princeton High School students, and a wonderful photography exhibit entitled, “The Beauty of Nature,” with beautiful images taken by Princeton Academy of the Sacred Heart student, Sam Mao. Friday kicked-off our annual photography contest sponsored by REI, the outdoor gear and equipment coop that started OptOutside Friday, and close all of its stores the day after Thanksgiving.



Sam Mao and his mother, Sophia Wang, deserve special thanks for donating his photos for sale to benefit our land preservation and stewardship work. Sam’s photography skills won him second prize in the 2018 FOPOS photo contest. He was inspired by Mountain Lakes Preserve and the surrounding preserved land, 140 acres of which we have adopted and manage, and wanted to do something to support our mission. His beautiful nature photographs and generous action accorded perfectly with the theme of OptOutside, which now includes action on behalf of the environment and our community, as well as enjoying the outdoors.

As we celebrate our 50th year, we are very fortunate to have such wonderful supporters.

Wendy Mager

President, Friends of Princeton Open Space