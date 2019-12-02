Students to host climate strike in Princeton on Friday, Dec. 6

Students in the Princeton Public Schools will join with other students in Mercer County to host a climate strike on Hinds Plaza from noon to 3:30 pm. on Friday, Dec. 6.

The climate strike is part of an international strike to protest inaction by politicians in the face of climate change. Speeches will be given between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Groups striking around the world include Fridays for Future, the Extinction Rebellion, the Sunrise Movement, This Is Zero Hour, and others, who hope to draw attention to the need for action on climate change.

“Instead of acting on the climate crisis, most politicians continue their destructive ways. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro turns a blind eye to fires in the Amazon that threaten the world’s largest carbon sink. President Trump and numerous U.S. government officials accept funds from fossil fuel companies. Australia gives a green light to the creation of a new coal plant despite raging bushfires in the country,” reads the announcement from the Princeton student group.



“Climate change continues to cause natural disasters around the world: flooding in Venice brought a state of emergency to the UNESCO world heritage site inside the EU; bushfires in Australia have rendered the koala functionally extinct; fires in Canada and Europe rage – the list goes on and on. Global temperatures keep steadily rising. Last October was the second hottest October on record according to the NOAA. Last summer was the hottest summer on record. 2019 is projected to be among the hottest years ever recorded,” the students wrote. “It is for all these reasons that we strike. The future of humanity is in jeopardy. We refuse to ignore a crisis that overshadows our lives. We refuse to wait until it is too late. We refuse to let our earth be irreparably damaged in silence. Politicians and their lobbyists have allowed our planet to be destroyed. They need to stand up for our future or step down.”