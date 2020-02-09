Nancy Pelosi visits Plainsboro to stump for Bonnie Watson Coleman

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in New Jersey on Saturday to help U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman raise money for her campaign. The fundraiser was held at the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal Village in Plainsboro. About 275 people attended the event. Individual tickets cost $250 to $1,500. Tables were $2,500 or $5,000. (Photos submitted by a Planet Princeton reader.)

