Two-alarm fire leaves Hopewell Township home uninhabitable

At about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the residents of a home on the 1500 block of Harbourton Rocktown Road In Hopewell heard smoke alarms and observed a fire on the second floor of the home.

Police and members of the Union Fire Company responded to the scene.

The home suffered fire, smoke and water damage and was not habitable, police said. No injuries were reported.

The source of the fire is still under investigation. Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Harbourton Rocktown Road was closed for about two hours during firefighting operations.

Assisting agencies included the Pennington Fire Company, Hopewell Fire Department and West Amwell Fire Department.