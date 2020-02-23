89th Annual Bryn Mawr-Wellesley Book Sale will be the largest ever

More than 90,000 books will be for sale at the 89th annual Bryn Mawr-Wellesley Book Sale March 13 to 17 at Princeton Day School.

Seven special collections, each numbering hundreds of books, are a major highlight of this year’s sale, including the personal collection of a recently deceased, world-famous Princeton architect, and the collection of the late Emery and Mary George, who had wide-ranging interests with a particular focus on the field of Classical German Literature. Many of the couple’s books are bound in leather.

The sale will also feature a large assortment of early books on science fiction and pulp fiction art, many books on the early years of the American railroads, more than 2,000 works on military history, a huge collection of all things related to Sherlock Holmes, and the largest number of children’s books ever offered at the sale.

All donated books have been carefully sorted by volunteers to keep only the very best books, organizers said. Most hardbacks are $3. Children’s books start at 50 cents.

The Bryn-Mawr Wellesley Book Sale started in 1931 when Bryn-Mawr graduates decided to sell books to help young women attend their alma mater. Wellesley College alumnae later joined the nonprofit organization. The goals of the sale are to making quality non-fiction and fiction books available at low prices, recycle books and keep them out of landfills, provide a fun and vital volunteer opportunity for high school students, college alumnae, and Princeton area residents, and raise college funds for talented young women.

Sale Hours

Friday, March 13 – $25 per person. Doors open at 9 a.m. The sale is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, March 16 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most books will be half price.

Tuesday, March 17 – 10 a.n. to 3 p.m. Box day! $10 for a standard-sized box of books.

For more information visit bmandwbooks.com

Don't Miss Out Subscribe to Our Newsletter Events, news, and more in your inbox twice a week. Invalid email address Give it a try. You can unsubscribe at any time. Thanks for subscribing!