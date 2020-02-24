Planet Princeton seeks readers to participate in focus groups about news content engagement for project with journalism students

Planet Princeton has been working with students from the University of Missouri this semester as part of our 2019-2020 Reynolds Journalism Institute fellowship. The students are conducting online surveys and two in-person focus groups, one on March 1 and another the following week.

If you can participate in a focus group, please follow the link and fill out the form. As a token of our appreciation, participants will receive a small gift for participating in the focus groups,

Link to form: https://forms.gle/AqWXJ1ywfZgEQW6F6

Please email editor@planetprinceton.com if you have questions. Thanks for considering participating. The students have been working very hard on the survey. We hope our work will benefit other local news websites across the country as they seek to understand how readers want to engage with news and news alerts.

-Krystal