NJ governor orders closure of all schools

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday afternoon ordered all schools closed in New Jersey beginning Wednesday, March 18 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures include all pre-K, K-12 schools, and higher education institutions.

Schools will stay closed “until such time as deemed by health officials to be safe for classes to resume,” Murphy said.

Many public school districts across the state, including Princeton, have already begun conducting classes remotely. Area private schools have also closed. In Princeton, Superintendent of Schools Steve Cochrane said last week that the public schools technically wouldn’t be closed and he encouraged teachers to come in and prepare for lessons. He said students could also drop in and pick up materials as needed. It is unclear yet how the governor’s order affects those policies.

All theaters, gyms, racetracks and casinos have been ordered closed. All non-essential retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses must close after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Gatherings of more than 50 people in public places have been banned.

After 8 p.m. Monday, restaurants, and bars can offer carry-out, curbside pickup, and delivery, but all eat-in service is banned.