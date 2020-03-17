Governor Murphy: Indoor shopping malls, amusement parks, bowling alleys, play centers, closed indefinitely

To strengthen social distancing measures in the state, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday announced an administrative order mandating the indefinite closure across New Jersey of all indoor portions of retail shopping malls, all indoor and outdoor amusement parks, and other entertainment venues.

The order, issued by State Director of Emergency Management Colonel Patrick Callahan, supplements the list of facilities currently closed to members of the public. That list includes casino gaming floors, racetracks, gyms, and entertainment centers.

“Today is day one of life in New Jersey under the measures we’ve put in place to ensure social distancing, help ‘flatten the curve,’ and slow the spread of coronavirus,” Murphy said “During these extraordinary times, we all have of a role to play to protect public health and emerge stronger as one New Jersey family.”

The Administrative Order applies to the following facilities:

All indoor portions of retail shopping malls. Restaurants and other stores located within shopping malls that have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance, may remain open as long as they comply with prior directives on operating hours and only offering takeout or food delivery services.

All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, and children’s attractions.

The Administrative Order does not apply to public parks and open recreation areas.

The Order takes effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.