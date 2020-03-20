Princeton University Alumni Association cancels 2020 reunions

The 2017 Princeton University reunions P-rade. File photo.

The Alumni Association of Princeton University has decided to cancel the alumni reunion celebration for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reunions, an annual celebration for Princeton alumni and their families that is held the weekend before graduation and draws thousands of visitors to the university campus and the surrounding community, were planned for May 28 through May 31.

“In partnership with our public health officials and alumni leaders, we have made the difficult decision that Reunions will not take place as planned this May due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a note to alumni on the alumni association website.



“While we will miss this opportunity to gather with generations of Princetonians and family members for our flagship alumni event, we have determined that convening 25,000 people on campus for a large-scale, celebratory event — particularly one that relies on the dedication of hundreds of student employees and countless alumni volunteers — is not possible or prudent at this time. We felt it important to share our decision on Reunions as soon as possible so that classes and individuals can plan accordingly,” reads the note. “The University has not yet made a decision regarding Commencement and related end-of-year activities. We are actively considering options and will provide more information at a later date.”

Officials said they are also exploring options for how to celebrate the alumni community in 2021 and beyond.

“Until our next gathering, we remain united as Tigers — with ‘one accord,’ even from all corners of the globe,” reads the note.