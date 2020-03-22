Photos: Today in Princeton, March 22

Submit your photos to editor @ planetprinceton.com. Don’t forget to include a caption and a photo credit. We will post photos on a regular basis in the coming weeks. Thank you to our readers for your photos, columns, letters to the editor, story ideas, and news tips.
Krystal Knapp
Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.
Latest posts from Krystal Knapp
- Five Princeton University students, 10 staff members, test positive for coronavirus so far - 36 mins ago
- NJ Transit reduces some train and light rail schedules, including Northeast Corridor line, beginning March 23 - 2 hours ago
- Fact check: Have police in Princeton told residents in senior affordable housing developments they must stay inside? - 4 hours ago