Photos: Court Club building move underway on Prospect Avenue

The Court Club, a former eating club at Princeton University that has been used for academic offices in recent years, is on its way to a new location across the street.

As of Thursday night, the building, now on wheels, was in the street. Workers began moving it on Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, they rotated the building 180 degrees. Spectators said it took less than an hour.

Resident James Bash photographed the process on Wednesday. After the building was rotated, it was sitting part-way on Prospect Avenue, but aligned in preparation for the final step of the more directly across the street on its new foundation.

The building is expected to be moved from the street to the new foundation on Friday morning.

Residents, historians, and Princeton university alums fought to preserve the Court Club and three Victorian homes. Princeton University officials claimed the homes could not be saved and needed to be torn down to make way for a pavilion that will be part of the new environmental sciences and engineering complex. After months of debate, the university reached a compromise with the community. All three homes and the former Court Club eating club were saved.

The Prospect Avenue Historic District was created by the Princeton Council last year and will protect historic buildings on the street from being torn down.

