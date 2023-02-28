Tickets for Princeton Public Library’s annual book lovers luncheon go on sale March 6

Lynne Olson. Photo courtesy of the Princeton Public Library.

Author, historian, and journalist Lynne Olson is the featured speaker at this year’s “Book Lovers Luncheon” hosted by the Friends and Foundation of Princeton Public Library. The annual fundraising event will take place at noon on April 28 at the Nassau Inn. Tickets go on sale on March 6.

Olson will discuss her new book “Empress of the Nile,” during the event, and will be joined in conversation by William Storrar, director of the Princeton-based Center of Theological Inquiry.

“Empress of the Nile” tells the story of French archaeologist Christiane Desroches-Noblecourt, and the international effort she led in the 1960s to save ancient Egyptian temples from floodwaters caused by the new Aswan High Dam.

Tickets for the event are $100 and include a copy of “Empress of the Nile.” Tickets can be reserved online or by calling (609) 924-9529, ext. 1280. Seating can be reserved for groups up to 10 people, and special incentives will be offered for patrons who purchase an entire table. Proceeds benefit the library.