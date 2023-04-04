Accreditation assessment team seeks public comment about Princeton Police Department

A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will visit Princeton on April 12 to re-examine the Princeton Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services as part of the department’s accreditation process.

Accreditation and re-verification are a voluntary process to certify that the police department meets best practice standards for law enforcement excellence, Princeton Police Chief Jonathan Bucchere said.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Bucchere said.

Accreditation is valid for three years. The Princeton Police Department was awarded accreditation in 2014, The accreditation was renewed in 2017 and 2020.

As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team by calling (609) 921-2100 ext. 1867 on Wednesday, April 12, between 10 and 11 a.m. or by emailing comments to msolovay∂princetonnj.gov.

Written comments about the Princeton Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation also can be emailed to the accreditation program director at hdelgado∂njsacop.org, or sent via regular mail to: New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053.