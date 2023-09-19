Princeton Charter School named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

The U.S. Department of Education Tuesday recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including Princeton Charter School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

Princeton Charter School, a K-8 school located on Bunn Drive in the municipality of Princeton, is one of nine New Jersey schools to receive the honor this year. The school last received the honor in 2004.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “We take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

In a letter to parents that the charter school shared with Planet Princeton, Head of School Larry Patton and Assistant Head of School Lisa Eckstrom thanked faculty, staff members, parents, board members, and students for finding creative solutions to challenges during the pandemic.

“Although it would be an honor to receive this award at any time, I believe that this award holds special significance given the many obstacles that all schools have faced since March 2020,” said Eckstrom.

“The ethos of Princeton Charter School is to challenge ourselves to improve our curriculum, to broaden opportunities for our students, and to form ever stronger partnerships with our parents,” Eckstrom said. “A strong sense of community is at the heart of our work.”

The other eight schools in New Jersey named 2023 Blue Ribbons Schools include: