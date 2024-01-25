Kim McNear of Anchor House, right with Micheldy Pierre. Planet Princeton file photo.

The YWCA Princeton has announced that the organization will honor four area leaders at the 40th annual Tribute to Women gala on March 1.

Honorees include Anchor House Executive Director Kim McNear, BlackRock Managing Director Elizabeth Koehler, Share My Meals Co-Founder and President Isabelle Lambotte, and Landit Founder and CEO Lisa Skeete Tatum.

“I am looking forward to our community coming together at our 40th Anniversary Tribute to Women Gala and celebrating these four honorees,” said YWCA Princeton CEO Rose Wong. “Their remarkable contributions and leadership are an inspiration to us all and I hope by sharing their stories we are all encouraged to forge ahead, uplift one another, and create a future where every woman’s potential is recognized and celebrated.”

For more information about the history of the gala or to buy tickets to the event, visit the YWCA Princeton website.