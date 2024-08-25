Are you passionate about community journalism? Do you love the Princeton region and all it has to offer? Do you care about topics such as government accountability, education, or development, or enjoy writing features about local people and places? If you like to write and have a strong sense of curiosity, then join our team and write for Planet Princeton readers.

Planet Princeton is seeking writers with three or more years of experience to cover a variety of topics and beats. If you are interested in writing either as a freelancer or part-timer, we want to hear from you. Please send us an email telling us about yourself and why you want to write for Planet Princeton. Include your resume and links to 3-5 clips.

Maybe writing isn’t your thing but you are excited about helping local businesses and nonprofits reach more customers. We are seeking the right person to help local businesses promote their offerings to people in the greater Princeton region. Please send us an email telling us about yourself and why you are passionate about the local business community. Include your resume and anything else you think is relevant to helping market local organizations.

Please send your information to editor @ planetprinceton.com.