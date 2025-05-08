Limited bus service will be available from four park-and-ride lots. NJ Transit is encouraging commuters to work from home in the event of a strike.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen has rejected a tentative agreement with NJ Transit, setting the stage for a possible strike that could halt rail service for more than 350,000 daily commuters beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 16.

The union’s decision has escalated tensions in an already strained relationship. NJ Transit officials warn that a strike would result in a complete shutdown of the agency’s commuter rail operations. This includes Metro-North Railroad service west of the Hudson River, which is operated under contract by NJ Transit.

In anticipation of a work stoppage, NJ Transit has developed a contingency plan that would offer extremely limited alternatives for affected rail customers. Agency officials are urging riders to work from home if possible and to travel only for essential purposes if workers go on strike.

“While the NJ Transit team is doing everything possible to provide alternative travel options in the event of a stoppage, our focus remains on preventing one altogether,” said Kris Kolluri, NJ Transit’s president and chief executive. “I have met with union leadership several times and will continue to negotiate in good faith, because a strike isn’t good for employees, and it certainly isn’t good for the 350,000 customers who depend on us every day.”

The contingency plan includes expanding existing New York commuter bus routes and contracting with private carriers to run weekday peak-period bus service from four regional Park & Ride locations. These buses will operate on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, May 19, during morning and evening rush hours only. No midday, late-night, weekend or reverse-commute service will be offered.

Transit officials said resources would be concentrated on the more than 70,000 passengers who commute to New York each day, including those who transfer to PATH trains at Hoboken Terminal and Newark Penn Station. However, NJ Transit estimates that the contingency measures could accommodate only about 20 percent of regular rail ridership.

Park & Ride lots for the bus service were chosen based on parking capacity, proximity to regional highways and geographic distribution. Hundreds of NJ Transit employees are expected to be deployed at rail stations and bus hubs to assist riders during the disruption.

As negotiations continue, commuters across New Jersey face the possibility of major travel disruptions with limited alternatives.

Park & Ride Lots selected for bus service

Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus)

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH

to Newark Penn Station PATH Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station

NYC-Inbound Transportation (Operates Weekdays Only) Pick Up Location Drop Off Location Hours of Operation Secaucus Junction Bus Plaza Port Authority Bus Terminal (PABT) 6 AM – 9:30 AM PNC Arts Center

(Operated by Academy Bus) PABT 5 AM – 8 AM Hamilton Rail Station Newark Penn Station for PATH Transfer 5 AM – 9 AM Woodbridge Center Mall Harrison PATH Station 6 AM – 10 AM NYC-Outbound Transportation (Operates Weekdays Only) Pick Up Location Drop Off Location Hours of Operation PABT Secaucus Junction Bus Plaza 3 PM – 7:30 PM PABT

(Operated by Academy Bus) PNC Arts Center 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM Newark Penn Station Hamilton Rail Station 3 PM – 7 PM Harrison PATH Station Woodbridge Center Mall 4 PM – 8 PM

NJ TRANSIT will enhance peak period service on existing New York bus routes in close proximity to rail stations. The routes are as follows:

Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes

108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes

116 and 133/135 bus routes Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes

112 and 113 bus routes Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus routes

107 bus routes Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes

193 and 324 bus routes Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes

145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

Other NJ TRANSIT Services

Bus: All other NJ TRANSIT bus routes will continue to operate on regular schedules.

All other NJ TRANSIT bus routes will continue to operate on regular schedules. Light Rail: Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and River Line service will operate regular weekday schedules.

Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and River Line service will operate regular weekday schedules. Access Link: Service will operate normally, however customers should anticipate longer travel times as a result of anticipated increases in traffic, and additional passengers in vehicles.

Ticketing

All existing valid rail tickets and passes with an origin or destination of New York, Newark or Hoboken will be accepted for travel on all Park & Ride service, and will be accepted on NJ TRANSIT buses and light rail lines.

Customers should purchase the following tickets from their bus Park & Ride origin:

Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York Customers should purchase a Secaucus – New York rail ticket, available on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app or from a Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) at Secaucus

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Academy) Customers should visit academybus.com for ticket purchase information

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Academy) Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH Customers should purchase a Hamilton – Newark rail ticket, available on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app or from a Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) at Hamilton

to Newark Penn Station PATH Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station Customers should purchase a Woodbridge – Newark rail ticket on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app

to Harrison PATH Station

Fares from regional Park & Rides are based on the existing fares from those locations. Adult, senior/disabled, and child fares will be available, as follows:

ORIGIN DESTINATION ADULT ROUND TRIP FARE SENIOR/DISABLED

ROUND TRIP FARE CHILD ROUND TRIP FARE Secaucus Junction Port Authority Bus Terminal $9.70 $4.30 $4.30 Woodbridge Center Mall Harrison PATH Station $14.90 $6.90 $6.90 Hamilton Newark Penn Station $27.60 $12.50 $12.50 PNC Arts Ctr.

(Operated by Academy; Discounts available via Academy mobile app) New York $48.00 (paper/cash) $24.00 (paper/cash) $24.00 (paper/cash)

Cross-Honoring

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored on all NJ TRANSIT bus and light rail lines. NJ Transit tickets and passes will not be accepted on Amtrak, PATH, PATCO, SEPTA, ferry or private carrier buses. Customers using these services must purchase separate fares from those service providers.