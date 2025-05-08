Sunday is Mother’s Day, and a celebratory meal is the most popular way to honor the person or people who raised you. For those who prefer to dine out, Princeton’s many eateries mean you can probably still make a reservation if you choose.

The other option is to cook breakfast, brunch or lunch at home, with everyone in the family contributing their special dishes.

Breakfast is the easiest meal to tackle, with simple dishes such as pancakes, eggs and casseroles that can still impress. Brunch is a step up and can feature lunch and breakfast dishes such as omelets, soups and salads, or even burgers on the grill. If you want to go all out, make a dinner featuring your mom’s favorite entree and dessert.

Asparagus is in season locally, and farms with high tunnels are harvesting their first strawberries, although most growers won’t have fruit for at least another week. Both asparagus and strawberries can be used in salads, adding freshness to any Mother’s Day meal you serve.

For those who like to harvest their own produce, Terhune Orchards and Vineyard is again featuring pick-your-own asparagus. Call the farm before you go to make sure there is something to pick. When the weather is warm, asparagus stalks can grow as much as 10 inches in a single day.

Asparagus is easy to cook; just remember to break off and discard the woody portion at the bottom of the stalk. If you are grilling, you can toss the spears with oil, salt, and pepper and cook them on the grill surface, away from direct heat. They shouldn’t take as long to cook as a burger, and will make a nice side dish. Spears can be roasted, steamed, fried or microwaved.

Asparagus remains in season in New Jersey into June. Have a lovely Mother’s Day!

Taste of the State 2025

Tasting events are always fun and raise funds for good causes, and that includes Taste of the State 2025, set for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, at Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick.

Featuring top restaurants from throughout the state, the event benefits Soup Kitchen 411, which was founded during the pandemic to help the hungry in New Jersey.

Tickets are $150 to $300 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-the-state-2025-tickets-1227062479909.

Carriage Rides and Corn

Howell Living History Farm in Hopewell Township will celebrate Mother’s Day this Saturday with carriage rides for Mom. The following Saturday, May 17, will be the day for planting corn.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can watch the farmers plant their last spring crop using workhorses and a circa 1900 corn planter. They can help shell and grind corn for the animals, then visit the farmhouse to sample fresh-baked cornbread. Admission and parking at the farm are free. For more information, visit howellfarm.org.

Cookbook Signing and Talk at Morven

Becky Libourel Diamond will sign and talk about her latest book, The Gilded Age Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from America’s Golden Era, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at Morven Museum & Garden.

The book is designed to transport the reader to a time when lavish banquets featured rich soups, juicy roasts and extravagant desserts set on snow-white linen tablecloths with delicate china and crystal glassware. Historic menus feature recipes updated for the modern American kitchen. The talk is associated with the museum’s exhibition, “Morven Revealed: Untold Stories from New Jersey’s Most Historic Home.” Tickets are $20, or $15 for Morven members. To register, visit morven.org/upcoming/gildedagecookbook.

Pasta Primavera

Here is a recipe from loveandlemons.com that many moms would enjoy. Adjust the ingredients to suit your taste.

10 ounces of penne pasta

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

4 garlic cloves, sliced

1 yellow squash, sliced into thin half-moons

1 zucchini, sliced into thin half-moons

1 bunch of asparagus, chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ cup frozen peas, thawed

¾ cup grated pecorino cheese

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Red pepper flakes

1 cup fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

¼ cup fresh tarragon, optional

Freshly ground black pepper

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Prepare the pasta according to the package instructions, cooking until al dente. Drain and toss with a drizzle of olive oil to prevent sticking.

Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, squash, zucchini, asparagus, tomatoes, onion, salt, and several grinds of pepper. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

Add the pasta, peas, cheese, lemon juice, and a pinch of red pepper flakes and toss to combine. Stir in the basil and tarragon, if using.

Season to taste, garnish with more basil, and serve.