‘It’s OK to be white’ march organizers claim Princeton event was hoax

Krystal Knapp2 min readJanuary 11, 2019Add comment
One of dozens of flyers posted in Princeton this week.

Organizers of an “It’s OK to be white” march who plastered downtown Princeton with flyers this week and have marched downtown in recent months now say they will not be marching on Saturday. They are now claiming the march was a hoax and that people in Princeton have been “punked.”

The announcement came a few hours after police issued a statement saying any groups holding a rally or protest in Princeton would need a permit. The group did not have a permit.

A member of the New Jersey European Association wrote a message on Twitter late Thursday night telling followers to expect an important announcement Friday evening.

The organizer then posted a message late Friday afternoon saying there never was going to be a march. “The NJEHA would like to formally thank the DSA, NIOT Princeton, Jewish supremacist new outlets, and the many other communist snowflakes who are making us a household name,” wrote an organizer. “This exercise demonstrates that the so-called tolerant phony privileged limousine liberals of Princeton have no respect for freedom of speech.”

In November, about half a dozen members of the group marched along Nassau Street and were confronted by a school teacher. Police have been preparing all week for marchers and counterprotesters in Princeton, and numerous local businesses and community organizations decided to close Saturday for safety reasons.

Members of the New Jersey European Heritage Association march in Princeton in November.

