‘It’s OK to be white’ march organizers claim Princeton event was hoax (updated)

Krystal Knapp3 min readJanuary 11, 20198 comments
One of dozens of flyers posted in Princeton this week.

Organizers of an “It’s OK to be white” march who plastered downtown Princeton with flyers this week and have marched downtown in recent months now say they will not be marching on Saturday. They are now claiming the march was a hoax and that people in Princeton have been “punked.”

The announcement came a few hours after police issued a statement saying any groups holding a rally or protest in Princeton would need a permit. The group did not have a permit. Only two groups have permits to protest Saturday — Princeton High students who will hold a counterprotest on Hinds Plaza, and a group called “Heathens Against Hate” that will protest at Tiger Park on Palmer Square.

Police issued a statement Friday night saying they are still investigating the claim. “Earlier this afternoon the organizers who originally posted the flyer announcing the rally, have now followed up that announcement with another saying their actions were all a hoax. We are still investigating to determine the legitimacy of that claim,” said Prineton Police officials in a written statement. “Our community deserves our best effort in making that determination. So at this time, as our detectives continue to investigate, we will still move ahead with our efforts to provide a safe, secure environment in Palmer Square tomorrow in light of the possibility of there still being a significant number of people on hand. Our preparations have the safety and well being of Princeton residents, businesses and visitors in mind.”

A member of the New Jersey European Association wrote a message on Twitter late Thursday night telling followers to expect an important announcement Friday evening.

The organizer then posted a message late Friday afternoon saying there never was going to be a march. “The NJEHA would like to formally thank the DSA, NIOT Princeton, Jewish supremacist new outlets, and the many other communist snowflakes who are making us a household name,” wrote an organizer. “This exercise demonstrates that the so-called tolerant phony privileged limousine liberals of Princeton have no respect for freedom of speech.”

In November, about half a dozen members of the group marched along Nassau Street and were confronted by a school teacher. Police have been preparing all week for marchers and counterprotesters in Princeton, and numerous local businesses and community organizations decided to close Saturday for safety reasons.

Members of the New Jersey European Heritage Association march in Princeton in November.

Share your thoughts

8 comments

  • It’s funny, because Europe was nothing but at war with itself for centuries, yet now it’s supposed to serve as a uniting factor for whites It’ is okay and normal to be proud of one’s ancestry, but not when the aim is to curtail the rights of others. This country has served as a place for all people to be safe and free and at the same time, since WW2, has facilitated a liberal order in Europe that has prevented war there. This organization thinks their hoax has given it publicity and website traffic, but the vast majority of traffic is likely curious people who were quickly abhorred by the content of the site. Perhaps in this forum, we can communicate alternative ideas to this misguided and manipulated band of white pride advocates, I’m sure they’re reading.

  • I agree with amused and would ask to any lawyers out there: can this group be sued for perpetrating a hoax and scam on a whole town?

  • I hope the town bills these purebred morons for the needless closures and contingency planning.

  • I sincerely hope the students will still gather together to affirm their commitment to creating a more diverse, inclusive, and just society. They should be encouraged to hold each other up during these trying times, see their strength, and find their voice as advocates for a better future.

  • Good riddance. What an incredibly stupid and lame hoax/prank. Are they 12 year olds though that would be an insult to 12 year olds. More probably these gutless wonders chickened out when they saw the amount of resistance they might have encountered. For phonies, these losers should look in the mirror.

Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone
#Reposting @thebentspoon with @instarepost_app -- #womensrightsarehumanrights #womansmarch #weareallinthistogether #bethechange
The March in Trenton Saturday #womensmarch
Bus headed from #Princeton to Washington today for #womansmarch

Join Our Orbit

Receive Push Notifications

Click to subscribe to notifications

Events Calendar

« January 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sat 12

Sculpture Exhibition

January 10 @ 10:00 am - February 8 @ 8:30 pm
Sat 12

Machinal

January 10 @ 8:00 pm - January 13 @ 10:00 pm
Sat 12

Planet® Trunk Show for the Spring 2019 Collection

January 11 @ 10:00 am - January 15 @ 5:30 pm
Sat 12

“From a Child’s Perspective” Fine Art Rare Nature Photography by Tasha O’Neill

January 12 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 12

Crocheting for Beginners and Beyond

January 12 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 12

Revolutionary Resolve

January 12 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 12

Shabbat Katan

January 12 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 12

Isha Yoga for Success

January 12 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: