Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Nov. 3-5

Friday, November 3

Yia Yia’s Greek Kitchen – “Yia Yia’s Kitchen:The Best Home Cooked Greek Cuisine You Ever Tasted” is a Mercer County tradition. Visit St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 1200 Klockner Road in Hamilton for authentic home-cooked Greek food, pastries, coffee, dancing, a flea market and more.. Noon until 9 p.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1200 Klockner Road, Hamilton Township. More information

IAS Public Lecture: A Refugee for Scholars: Contemporary Challenges in Historical Perspective – The History Working Group is a member-led initiative that mobilized in early 2017 in response to President Trump’s executive orders banning travel and immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The group produced a series of articles and an exhibition documenting how the Institute for Advanced Study responded to similar challenges in the past. 5:30 p.m., Institute for Advanced Study, Wolfensohn Hall, 1 Einstein Drive, Princeton. Free More information

Open Mic Night in Hopewell – The Hopewell Open Mic Night is held the first Friday of every month at the Hopewell United Methodist Church at 20 Blackwell Avenue in Hopewell Borough. Collaboration among the musicians is encouraged. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. or later, performances start at 7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 20 Blackwell Avenue, Hopewell. More information

Upper School Fall Play at Stuart Country Day School – Stuart Country Day School presents the Upper School fall play, “Beyond Tolerance and Bedtime Stories (As Told by My Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)”, on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.. The show is recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students. Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, 1200 Stuart Rd, Princeton. More information

Gavin Black All-Bach Harpsichord Recital – Gavin Black will play a recital of harpsichord music by J. S. Bach on a double-manual harpsichord similar to instruments that Bach would have known. The harpsichord was built in 1978 by the American instrument maker Keith Hill. 7 p.m., Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton. Free More information

And Then There Were None – On Nov. 3 and 4, the Hun School of Princeton Janus Players will present the classic Agatha Christie murder mystery And Then There Were None in John Andrew Saks ’31 Auditorium on campus. Times are Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is free. John Andrew Saks ’13 Auditorium, Chesebro Academic Center, The Hun School of Princeton, 176 Edgerstoune Road, Princeton. Free More information

Global Groove Party at the West Windsor Arts Center – Taste wine from around the world while nibbling on fine cheeses and desserts. Enjoy international dance performances by Jersey Dance. This mini-fundraiser event will feature raffles and supports the programs of the West Windsor Arts Council. Wine tastings provided by Sheldon Bruce Zeff of Zeff Entertainment. Tickets: $65 members, $70 non-members. 8 p.m., West Windsor Arts Center, 952 Alexander Road , West Windsor. More information

Radam Schwartz at South Brunswick Jazz Cafe – Performance by Radam Schwartz, jazz organist and pianist. http://radamschwartzjazz.com/ Doors open 7:30 pm. No reservations, no advance ticket sales. Performance starts at 8 p.m., Herb Eckert Auditorium, 540 Route 522, Monmouth Jct. $6 More information

Saturday, November 4

Art All Day Trenton – Trenton’s creative community will display is diversity and breadth on Nov. 4 at Art All Day 2017. More than 100 artists will show their work and greet visitors at 36 sites throughout the city of Trenton during the sixth annual Art All Day from noon to 6 p.m., with a reception following at Artworks. Artworks Trenton, 19 Everett Alley, Trenton. Free More information

Princeton Academy Fall Rummage Sale – Princeton Academy’s Fall Rummage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McPherson Athletic and Convocation Center. The event is open to Princeton-area communities. Cash only. 8 a.m., Princeton Academy of the Sacred Heart, 1128 Great Road, Princeton. More information

Meadows Miler – Event benefits Princeton Child Development Institute’s autism programs for children and adults. Serious runners and novices alike are welcome! Beautiful, woodsy trails and family activities. 10K, 5K and 1-mile Fun Run. 8:45 am, Rosedale Park, 422 Federal City Road, Pennington. $15 – $30 More information

West Windsor Community Farmers Market – Sixteen regional farms, twelve artisan food and natural product vendors, weekly community groups, live music, special events and cooking demonstrations are all part of the West Windsor Community Farmers Market. The market runs weekly, rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Find seasonal, locally grown fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, pastured meats and poultry, cheese, and more. 2 Vaughn Drive, West Windsor. More information

The Adventures of Tintin – Celebrate this classic comic book hero with the Cotsen Children’s Library and the Princeton Garden Theater. There will be plenty of pre-movie fun, including hands-on activities, giveaways, and a live dog show (courtesy of William Berloni Theatrical Animals) with actual canine actors demonstrating their craft. Activities begin at 10 a.m., followed by Steven Spielberg’s action-packed animated movie. Princeton Garden Theatre, 160 Nassau Street, Princeton. Free More information

Disney “Frozen” Movie Sing-a-long Event – Back by popular demand, Theater To Go is pleased to return to Kelsey Theatre for the Disney “Frozen” sing-a-long with activities. Two screenings only at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. $14 – $18 More information

Poetry Walk with Scott and Hella McVay –The Sourland Conservancy will host a poetry walk with Scott and Hella McVay on Saturday at the Poetry Trail at the D & R Greenway. 10 a.m., D&R Greenway, Rosedale Road. More information

Princeton and the American Revolution – Princeton and the American Revolution will be the topic at the Mercer County Library, Hopewell Branch at 245 Pennington-Titusville Road in Pennington. Registration is suggested. Call (609) 737-2610 to register. 10:30 am, Hopewell Public Library, 13 E. Broad Street, Hopewell. Free More information

Second Annual Book Lovers Tea – Spend the afternoon savoring tempting sweets, heavenly teas, and intriguing books at the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s second annual Book Lovers Tea. The Book Lovers Tea will be hosted Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Hillsborough branch located at 379 South Branch Road in Hillsborough, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information

Meet the Music: Four Harmonious Friends – Presented by Princeton University Concerts Event Info Come to Richardson Auditorium to hear The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center play a new musical and magical version of a very ancient story about an elephant, a monkey, a rabbit, and a bird who must learn to get along. Featuring a Japanese flute. 1 p.m., Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Princeton. $5 – $10 More information

Day of the Dead Celebration – The Arts Council of Princeton and the Princeton Shopping Center present the annual Day of the Dead celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Celebrate Mexico’s El Día de los Muertos with strolling mariachi,s sugar skull decorating, face painting, folk arts and crafts, and live dance performances. Princeton Shopping Center Courtyard, 301 N. Harrison St, Princeton. Free More information

Labyrinth Mindfulness Walking Meditation – Slow guided walking mindfulness meditation around an authentic labyrinth. Instruction provided, calmness guaranteed. By donation. 5:30 p.m., Princeton Integral Yoga Community Center, Princeton Shopping Center 301 N. Harrison Street, Bldg A, Suite 1, Princeton. More information

Food, Wine, & Maybe Tuscany – Join the Parkinson’s Alliance for the Food, Wine, & Maybe Tuscany special fundraising event to help raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s Disease research. A diverse collection of local restaurants will be presenting their signature choices of cuisine. 6 p.m., Frick Laboratory Atrium at Princeton University, Washington Road, Princeton. $50 – $100 More information

The Food & Wine of Australia and New Zealand – The Mary Jacobs Memorial Library Foundation’s 12th annual food and wine fundraising event will celebrate the Food & Wine of Australia & New Zealand. The fun evening will feature a silent auction, live music, and the tasting of Aussie and Kiwi wines and cuisine. For more information, please visit www.maryjacobslibraryfoundation.org. Tickets are $100. 7 p.m. More information

Country 50s Concert – A fun night of foot stomping music at the Harlingen Church will feature Bill Turner and the Blue Smoke Band in concert with Ann Brown. Bill was a member and lead guitarist of Bill Haley and the Comets group and last year toured Europe playing their music. 7 p.m., Harlingen Church, 2142 Route 206, Belle Mead. $15 More information

Contemporary Undercurrents of Song: Stabat Mater – A 20-movement cycle of audio/visual ecstatic visions from experimental sacred audio/visual duo ARIADNE. Stabat Mater is heavily inspired by the visions of female Christian mystics Hildegard von Bingen and Teresa of Ávila. 7:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church of Princeton, 16 All Saints Rd, Princeton. $20 More information

Princeton Yoga Rhythm, Dance & Drum Circle – Drum, slap, tap, dance, shake it up. Experience the healing vibrations created by group drumming. Drumming as a group can create states of euphoria, promote play, release anger, and promote feelings of community, unity and well-being. 8 p.m., Princeton Center for Yoga & Health, 88 Orchard Road, Skillman. $5 – $15 More information

Sunday, November 5

Princeton HiTOPS Half Marathon – The Princeton HiTOPS Half Marathon is a premier athletic event in Central New Jersey. The challenging 13.1 mile course is a USATF Certified Grand Prix event that runs on roads and trails throughout Princeton. The course weaves through cultural and historic neighborhoods and landmarks. Run begins at 7 a.m. More information

Carillon Concert at Princeton University – Enjoy a carillon concert every Sunday. Considered the largest musical instrument in the world, a carillon consists of a series of at least 23 tuned bells, played from a keyboard that allows expressiveness through variation in touch, and on which the player, or carillonneur, can play a broad range of music. 1 p.m., Princeton University Graduate College, Grover Cleveland Tower, 88 College Road West, Princeton. Free More information

Family Barn Dance for All Ages – The Princeton Country Dancers present a family dance with square dances, contra dances, play party games and other traditional American dances; it’s great fun for the whole family, from children to parents and grandparents. Dances will be led by caller Janet Mills with live music provided by the Mixed Age Dance Band. 3 p.m., Suzanne Patterson Center (behind Monument Hall), 45 Stockton Street, behind Monument Hall, free parking. , Princeton. $7 – $20 More information

Princeton Pro Musica Presents Brahms’ Requiem –Princeton Pro Musica, led by Ryan James Brandau, will present Johannes Brahms’ Requiem. Soprano Rochelle Ellis and baritone Paul Max Tipton will join the 100-plus member chorus and orchestra in the performance of this large-scale work. 4 p.m., Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Princeton. $10 – $21 More information

“Pope of Physics” Authors Visit Dorothea’s House – Gino Segrè and Bettina Hoerlin will discuss their New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice biography, The Pope of Physics: Enrico Fermi and the Birth of the Atomic Age.5 p.m., Dorothea’s House, 120 John Street, Princeton. More information

Autumn Celebration-NOFA-NJ – Celebrate New Jersey farms and farmers at NOFA-NJ’s “Autumn Celebration” from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association. Dance to Sue Dupre guiding everyone through contra and other lively dances with music. 31 Titus Mill Rd, Pennington. $50.00 More information