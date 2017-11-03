Chopt salad chain to open at Princeton Shopping Center next week

Chopt Creative Salad Co., a chain that was founded in New York City in 2001, will open a new eatery at the former site of the Sherwin-Williams paint store at the Princeton Shopping Center next week.

The chain, which describes itself as a “fast-casual” restaurant, sells salads, soups, snacks and beverages. The Princeton location will be the second Chopt in New Jersey and the 50th location for the chain. Chopt has eateries in New York, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

On Nov. 6, the eatery will partner with the Suppers Program to launch its new location by hosting a Chopt Gives Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. All visitors to the new Chopt customers who make a donation to Suppers will receive a free salad.

The Princeton location will open for regular business on Nov. 7.

“We are incredibly excited to open a second location in New Jersey,” said Nick Marsh, CEO of Chopt. Marsh is a Princeton University alumnus.

“Chopt’s co-founders were originally inspired by their own college experiences to create a restaurant that addressed the absence of fresh food around campus,” he said. “It feels great to now have the opportunity to share our passion for innovative, flavorful and healthy eating with both the local Princeton community and my alma mater.”

The Princeton Shopping Center location will have more than 60 seats, communal dining areas, booth seating, and a large outdoor patio area. The eatery will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.