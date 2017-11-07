Planet Princeton
ElectionsSchools

Behrend, Deutsch, Tuck-Ponder appear to win Princeton School Board Race

4 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Beth Behrend was the top vote getter in the race for three seats on the Princeton School Board with 3,100 votes. Jessica Deutsch came in second with  2,983 votes, and Michele Tuck-Ponder came in third with 2,773 votes.

Jenny Ludmer received 2,118 votes, and Julie Ramirez received 2,062 votes. James Fields received 1,192 votes.

The results are the unofficial results from the Mercer County Clerk’s office. About 800 mail-in ballots are not counted yet though.

The three new members will serve three-year terms on the board.

Beth Behrend
Michele Tuck-Ponder
Jessica Deutsch

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Wed 08

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Wed 08

The Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce Presents ‘Growing in Trenton’

November 8 @ 7:30 am - 10:00 am
Wed 08

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 8 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wed 08

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 8 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 08

Take Control of Your Health Workshop

November 8 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wed 08

‘#RealNews’ Exhibition by Michael Scoggins

November 8 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wed 08

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving

November 8 @ 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Wed 08

‘Amadeus’: Princeton Symphony Orchestra Soundtracks Goes to the Movies!

November 8 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 08

OnStage Seniors of McCarter: Arts Council of Princeton Community Stage

November 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 08

The Aisling: An Irish Ghost Story

November 8 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 09

Piano Sale at Princeton High School

November 9
Thu 09

A Discussion with the Emissary Flute Quartet

November 9 @ 4:30 am - 6:30 pm

Instagram

  • Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.

Follow Us

           Buying a domain is easy

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Wed 08

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Wed 08

The Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce Presents ‘Growing in Trenton’

November 8 @ 7:30 am - 10:00 am
Wed 08

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 8 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wed 08

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 8 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 08

Take Control of Your Health Workshop

November 8 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: